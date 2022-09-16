Aisha Huang trial: Ghana Immigration Service has questions to answer – CDD

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana says the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) must be invited by the court to answer questions in the case involving galamsey businesswoman, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang.



According to the Center, the GIS will be able to give clarity on the confusion as to what actually happened whether madam Huang sneaked out of the country or not.



“We have records at the Immigration Service and definitely the court will have to invite the Immigration to come and testify as to what actually happened. Did the lady free the country, was she deported? We should have something from the Ghana Immigration Service which is the custodian of things that have to do with migration.



“I will be a bit embarrassed if we don’t have documented trends of cases from the Ghana Immigration Service,” the Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, Paul Yaw Abrampah told Lantam Papanko on the Morning Starr Thursday September 15, 2022.



Mr. Abrampah explained that “as it stands now, the case is getting murky because there are so many stories surrounding it which of course shouldn’t be the case. If you are in a country where we have institutions that should have records of migrations this shouldn’t happen.”



“Just as the National Identification Authority came out to clarify aspects involved in the acquisition of Ghana cards, I was expecting the Ghana Immigration Service to come out to tell us what actually happened. Rather than leave the story to be circulating through the media.”



Meanwhile, the Lawyer for galamsey businesswoman, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Darteh says his client never sneaked out from the country.



Addressing the media after the court proceedings on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Mr. Effah Dartey indicated that he was preparing to defend Aisha Huang on her first arrest just for him to be told that she has been flown out of Ghana.



“I was defending Aisha Huang at the High Court Criminal One room. On the day that we will open our defense, the Attorney General entered Nolle prosequi which means don’t prosecute. Then the Attorney General took my client away from the court.



“The next day what I heard was that my client has been flown out of Ghana back to China or wherever, but out of Ghana. I didn’t understand why the Attorney General did not allow us to finish the case. I think it was a wrong move,” Mr. Effah Dartah narrated.



He continued: “Today, we were told that she sneaked out of Ghana. Which is a blatant untruth. An inaccurate statement which was made to the court, very sad and most unfortunate.”