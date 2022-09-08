'Aisha Huang’s re-entry into Ghana an eye opener' – Wa West MP

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

The Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu, says the re-entry of galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, into Ghana is an indication of the state of Ghana’s security.



This statement by the former Executive Secretary to a former Inspector General of Police (Asante Apeatu) is in line with the re-arrest of galamsey queen, Aisha Huang in Ghana.



Aisha Huang was arrested in 2017 and deported to China for her involvement in illegal mining activities.



The Galamsey queen has however been arrested and remanded by Accra Circuit Court for her involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.



Hearing the case Monday, September 5, three suspects, Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua pleaded not guilty in court to a charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without license.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Peter Lanchene Toobu, says Aisha’s consistent involvement in Galamsey is an indication that there is money in Ghana.



According to Peter Lanchene Toobu, Aisha Huang re-entry and subsequent arrest has exposed Ghana’s security system.



“Aisha Huang’s re-entry into Ghana is an eye opener. In an era where the issues of terrorist attacks are becoming rampant, Aisha’s re-entry shows how porous the borders of Ghana are. We need to keep our eyes on our borders.



"Apart from the legal borders, the illegal means of entering Ghana is more than the legal routes. Clearly the likes of Aisha do not respect the laws of Ghana. There is more work to be done,” Peter Lanchene Toobu told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.