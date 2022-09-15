Aisha Huang’s debtors likely behind ‘witch hunt’ to get her jailed - Lawyer

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Darteh, lawyer for illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, kingpin, Aisha Huang; has opined that persons who owe the Chinese national are likely behind her recent brush with the law.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News on September 14, the lawyer mentioned that Aisha Huang has a number of businesses in the country including the selling of mining equipment and materials.



He stated that he suspected persons she has rendered services to and do not want to pay for supplies are behind her arrest stressing even that the evidence brought against his client was not strong enough.



He stressed that it was most unfair to his client to be arrested before the state builds up a case against her.



“The evidence is not strong enough. The way the police is behaving. The way they are dancing round the subject, it gives me the impression that somebody, I regret to say, may have an axe to grind with Aisha Huang and that is why that somebody is trying to make sure that Aisha Huang does not walk on the streets of Ghana otherwise I don’t see the problem involved.



“She was not arrested with any exhibit of mining materials. She was not arrested at the site of doing galamsey. So what is your information or is it now that government and for that matter the police are going to fish for information? They are going to ransack personal items and ask questions and look for witnesses to build up a case against her, which will be most unfair,” Captain Nkrabea Effah Darteh said.



He continued that “what I know for sure is that Aisha Huang during the 2018 trial, she told me she has a lot of business interests in Ghana and I suspect that those who owe her for services rendered or materials purchased from her and they have not paid back, it is those people who do not want Aisha Huang to be around. They would want to see her back in Ghana so that they can live without paying her for her materials or things that she has sold to them.



“I don’t know any particular human being that I can put my finger on and say that this particular person is orchestrating Aisha Huang’s woes or difficulties but I suspect strongly that it is her debtors or her creditors who are trying to worry her,” he submitted.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang was rearrested with three others for engaging in galamsey-related activities last week after she reentered the country after her deportation in 2018.



Ms. Huang and her accomplices were slapped with charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals when they were last arraigned before the Court.



On September 14 when they reappeared before the Accra Circuit Court, the Chinese nationals reiterated their plea and have subsequently been remanded into custody for two weeks.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA