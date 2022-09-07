Aisha Huang's businesses in Ghana closed down - Ashanti Regional Minister

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said businesses belonging to illegal mining (galamsey) ‘queen’, En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, have been closed down following her re-arrest.



According to the regional minister, Aisha Huang had several businesses which were operating despite her deportation in 2018.



“She had several businesses, but now all of them have been locked up. The businesses were there, but we didn’t know they belonged to her. How she got here, I cannot tell. The investigations will unravel that,” Graphic.com.gh quoted Osei-Mensah



Prior to the closing of her business, pictures of the plush shop belonging to Aisha Huang emerged online following her re-arrest.



The building, which is situated at Ahodwo, is a Thai massage shop with the name "Jin Thai Massage."



Aisha Huang was rearrested on September 5, 2022, for the same offences she was deported for 4 years ago.



She has been charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.



