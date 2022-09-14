Aisha Huang's Chinese counterpart falls sick, collapses in court

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

The second accused person in the case involving galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has taken ill while in court.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in court reports that the said lady; Johng Li Hua broke down at a point during the proceedings in court today and cried.



According to her lawyer, Frank Kumako, his client, Johng Li is on some medications per information from her family.



She was subsequently rushed to the hospital. She was seen being carried into a vehicle at the court premises.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese nationals she was arrested with have been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.



Lead counsel for the accused person, Nkrabea-Effah Dartey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, during proceedings asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Ms. Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license together with 3 other Chinese nationals, was remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022



The court has adjourned the case to September 27, 2022.



Aisha Huang and 3 others are facing charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.



This follows their rearrest in the Ashanti Region.



The four were subsequently arraigned and appeared in court on September 5, 2022, with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei, and Huaid Hun.



Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court:







Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged for undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).







Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. An Accra Circuit court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.



