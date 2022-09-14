Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, will today September 14, 2022 return to an Accra Circuit Court where she is expected to answer two charges.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang was rearrested with three others in the country for engaging in galamsey-related activities last week after she reentered the country after her deportation in 2018.



The Chinese national together with three other accomplices were slapped with charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals when they were last arraigned before the Court.



According to GNA , they all pleaded not guilty to the charges but the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright, could not take her plea because the court did not have a Chinese interpreter. She was remanded into police custody to reappear on September 14.



GNA adds that she is expected to stand trial with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.



The three accomplices, who were without legal representation, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.



Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017. She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported in 2018 with the state discontinuing the trial against her. President Akufo-Addo in 2019 said the deportation of the Chinese galamsey queen was a ‘mistake’.



Meanwhile, the office of the Attorney General has given firm assurances that Aisha Huang will be prosecuted for her past and present crimes committed. The president has also assured of his full support for the trial.



GNA reports that it is likely the Attorney General will discontinue the case at the Circuit Court and commence trial at the High Court as was done in Aisha’s previous case.



