Aisha Huang reappears in court today

After the drama that characterised the first hearing of the case involving Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese Nationals at the Accra Circuit Court 9, the galamsey Kingpin and her counterparts are expected to make another appearance in court today, September 27, 2022.



This comes following her 2nd appearance in court on September 14, 2022 where the court denied herself and her 3 counterparts bail on several grounds.



Ms. Huang who is facing six charges relating to illegal mining activities, together with 3 other Chinese nationals, were remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022.



Until September 16, Aisha was facing two charges of mining along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month including mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had hinted following the re-arrest of Huang that he would reopen a case discontinued in 2018 against her.



Four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022. The virtual hearing took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.



The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



The court denied the accused persons bail after lead counsel Nkrabea-Effah Dartey on Wednesday, September 14, asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Aisha Huang's request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter was objected to by the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused persons bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.



The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.



The court in agreeing with the prosecution’s argument remanded the accused persons into custody to reappear on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.







Drama in court:



Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang broke down in tears while in court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



While it is unclear what warranted her tears, earlier reports from GhanaWeb's correspondent indicated that one of her colleagues; the second accused; Johng Li Hua, herself a Chinese, fell sick during court proceedings and broke down in tears.



According to her lawyer, Frank Kumako, his client, Johng Li was on some medications per information from her family.



She was subsequently rushed to the hospital after she collapsed in the courtroom.







