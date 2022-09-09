Aisha Huang is more powerful than what people perceived her to be - Small Scale Miners

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Micheal Kwadwo Peprah says the infamous "Galamsey kingpin" Aisha Huang is more powerful than what people perceived her to be.



According to him, Aisha Huang is notoriously dominant in the galamsey business because she bought top political figures in the country with proceeds from her illegal activities.



Mr. Peprah disclosed this during an interview with Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show "Dwabrem" on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



"This Aisha is so connected to those holding political power in the country that she’s afraid of nothing".



"There are times she was arrested in Kumasi but was immediately released after making few calls to some supposedly top political figures in Accra".



"This woman we are discussing is very smart, we are aware she went to the offices of some powerful political figures and gave them huge sums of monies to cover her."



"Why would the state opt to discontinue Aisha Huang's case after she was arrested for engaging in galamsey which goes contrary to the constitution of Ghana?" he asked Dr. Cash host of the programme.



Mr. Peprah however expressed worry over how some state agencies shield Foreigners engaging in illegal mining activities while those same agencies arrest and prosecute Ghanaians for committing that same offense.