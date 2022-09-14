Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman – Effah Dartey

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Lawyer for illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) ‘queen’, Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has disclosed that his client is married to a Ghanaian businessman.



Effah Dartey is reported to have revealed this in an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 14.



“I know she is married to a Ghanaian. I know this because of her Ghanaian husband, a businessman in Kumasi and a master’s degree holder from a Chinese University. He came to my office to engage me as a lawyer,” he submitted.



Earlier, the lawyer has stated that the ongoing case Aisha Huang has been overhyped by the media following her re-arrest.



According to him, it had received so much traction that one would think the accused persons were standing trial for murder.



He said he was however shocked when he came to court and noticed his client was facing two charges which were mining without license and sale of minerals without a license.



During hearing on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the counsel of the accused person who was pleading for bail, said: “I am sorry but I must say that the media has hyped this case far beyond proportions.



"You will think they are standing trial for murder. When I came to court this morning and saw the charge sheet, I was surprised, so these are the two small charges you have put against these two. Do you have the fact? “



The Chinese national was subsequently denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.



Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license together with 3 other Chinese nationals.



Appearing in court on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who is the lead counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail.



His request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese was objected to by the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused person bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.



The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.



