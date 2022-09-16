Aisha Huang is a 'mining engineer' who doesn't directly engage in galamsey - Effah Darteh

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Darteh, lawyer for Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, has opened up on conversations he had with his client during her first prosecution five years ago.



Speaking to Joy News on September 14, the lawyer said Aisha Huang is a successful businesswoman who is engaged in the selling of mining equipment.



He emphasized therefore that his client does not go into the “bush to do galamsey”. Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Darteh made this known while insisting that his client is innocent and there was no legal basis for her purported deportation in 2018

“…and she left behind vast economic interest. Aisha Huang was a very successful mining engineer, mining businessman. What I know about Aisha personally from her instructions to me in 2018 is that she herself is not doing mining per se but she sells mining equipment, mining materials to those in the field but she herself does not go to the bush to do galamsey.



“... she sells mining equipment to those in the business. That is all. And now you’re worrying this innocent 47-year-old woman,” he lamented.



On his client’s re-arrest, Effah Darteh accused Aisha Huang’s debtors as behind ‘witch hunt’ to get her jailed.



He stated that he suspected persons she has rendered services to but who do not want to pay for supplies are behind her arrest stressing even that the evidence brought against his client was not strong enough.



He said that it was most unfair to his client to be arrested before the state builds up a case against her.



He continued that “what I know for sure is that Aisha Huang during the 2018 trial, she told me she has a lot of business interests in Ghana and I suspect that those who owe her for services rendered or materials purchased from her and they have not paid back, it is those people who do not want Aisha Huang to be around. They would want to see her back in Ghana so that they can live without paying her for her materials or things that she has sold to them.



“I don’t know any particular human being that I can put my finger on and say that this particular person is orchestrating Aisha Huang’s woes or difficulties but I suspect strongly that it is her debtors or her creditors who are trying to worry her,” he submitted.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang was rearrested with three others for engaging in galamsey-related activities last week after she reentered the country after her deportation in 2018.



Ms. Huang and her accomplices were slapped with charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals when they were first arraigned before the Court.



On September 14 when they reappeared before the Accra Circuit Court, the Chinese nationals reiterated their plea and have subsequently been remanded into custody for two weeks.



