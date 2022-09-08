Aisha Huang entered Ghana with forged documents through an official route

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government’s spokesperson on Security and Governance, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has disclosed that notorious illegal small-scale miner, Aisha Huang, returned to Ghana using forged documents, four years after she was deported.



He added that she came in through official immigration routes but said he did not have information on whether it was through the air, land or other points of entry.



In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Palgrave explained that Huang became a subject of National Security tracking immediately she entered the country.



“She arrived with forged documents that do not even represent her name. But because of how good our security services are, we have had to follow her to be sure that she as the same person that was deported out of the country.



“And over several weeks, we arrested her and we got to know that she entered into the country with forged documents,” he told journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu.



Asked whether or not measures put in place to detect entry of unwanted persons into the jurisdiction, he explained further: “She entered through the immigration checkpoint with her face and a different name.



“We are aware that when she entered into the country, our security forces followed to be sure that she is the right person and you are aware how a lot of Asians look alike. It took us a bit of time to be sure she was the same person that was deported,” he added.



“I don’t have the date but I am aware that she has been here just a few weeks. She used different forged documents to acquire the Ghana Card,” he said in response to when exactly she may have arrived in the country.



Aisha Huang arrested



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



She had reportedly reentered the jurisdiction through the eastern border with the name, Huang En.



Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



SARA