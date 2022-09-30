‘Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in police cells’ – Odike

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has alleged that Chinese illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, who is currently undergoing trial, is not being kept in a police cells.



According to him, he is convinced that the ‘galamsey’ kingpin, who was recently remanded to police custody, is not been detained by the police because he does not trust the nation’s security apparatus, 3news.com reports.



“I can tell you on authority, Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in Police cells,” he is quoted to have said on the New Day show on TV3 Thursday, September 29.



He added that even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself could not even tell if Aisha Huang was deported or not after her arrest in 2018.



“Even the president is saying that he is not sure that she was deported. So you trust our security apparatus? No,” he noted.



The Accra Circuit Court 9 judge, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for the second time denied Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals bail.



Aisha Huang is now facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.



Until, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month for allegedly mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, filed four new charges at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court during a virtual hearing that took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.



The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



