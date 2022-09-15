Aisha Huang didn't sneak out of Ghana - Effah Darteh rejects police charge sheet

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyer for galamsey businesswoman, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Darteh says his client never sneaked out from the country.



Addressing the media after the court proceedings on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Mr. Effah Dartey indicated that he was preparing to defend Aisha Huang on her first arrest just for him to be told that she has been flown out of Ghana.



“I was defending Aisha Huang at the High Court Criminal One room. On the day that we will open our defense, the Attorney General entered Nolle prosequi which means don’t prosecute. Then the Attorney General took my client away from the court.



“The next day what I heard was that my client has been flown out of Ghana back to China or wherever, but out of Ghana. I didn’t understand why the Attorney General did not allow us to finish the case. I think it was a wrong move,” Mr. Effah Dartah narrated.



He continued: “Today, we were told that she sneaked out of Ghana. Which is a blatant untruth. An inaccurate statement which was made to the court, very sad and most unfortunate.”



The charge sheet for the prosecution of madam Aisha Huang after she was remanded indicated that she sneaked out of the country on her first arrest five years ago.



“During the year 2017, the 1st accused was arrested for similar offense but managed to sneak out of the country averting prosecution,” portion of the charge sheet reads.



Meanwhile, the Chinese national Aisha Huang who re-appeared in court Wednesday, September 14, 2022, has pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Circuit Court in Accra Wednesday.



The charges are engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence.



Aisha Huang, who appeared with three others, spoke through an interpreter.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah is currently considering her bail application.