'Aisha Huang again, we are watching' - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chinese national and 'galamsey Kingpin', Aisha Huang is in the news once again after being re-arrested in Ghana following her deportation four years ago.



Aisha Huang reportedly returned to the country in January this year through the Togo border and continued her illegal mining activities for which she was deported to China.



In December 2018, she was expatriated for offences related to illegal mining, popularly called 'galamsey', and was never to come back to Ghana but the galamsey queen was spotted in Kumasi, Ashanti Region where she was re-arrested.



She is said to have acquired a new passport and a Ghana Card (non-citizen) under a new identity as Huang En.



She has been remanded into Police custody after being arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court 9 on Monday, September 5.



Discussing the issue during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. almost struggled to find words to describe the incident.



He alluded to some statements that were made by a top government official when Aisha was first arrested and deported in which he paraphrased as saying Ghana is stony-broke and will need financial assistance, hence justifying why Aisha needed to be deported instead of facing a jail term in Ghana.



Mr. Pratt, in his submissions, said; "I wasn't surprised at all. Someone who has committed a crime, been arrested by the Police and lawyers in Ghana say if she is prosecuted, it will be good for us; then the government says she should be deported. Why would such a person think she can't do anything she likes and go scot free?"



"The woman has develop some faith that nobody can do her anything and that Ghana is in her pocket, so she can do whatever she likes. That is what we are seeing now. We are watching the outcome of her re-arrest . . . will she be freed again or not?", he asked.