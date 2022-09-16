Aisha Huang Saga: Prove to the world we are a lawful country- Lawyer charges government

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Lawyer and author, Benjamin Tachie Antiedu, has asserted that the ongoing Aisha Huang controversy comes as an opportunity for Ghana to make a bold statement to the rest of the world.



According to him, Ghana has long been perceived as a lawless country, prone to inhabit both foreign and local criminals, hence, the chance to reiterate its sovereignty is now.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, Mr. Tachie admitted that some form of diplomatic engagement is likely to take place. However, he admonished the government to remain unshaken under any diplomatic circumstances.



“Definitely they will pull the strings but this is where you assert your sovereignty as a country. We shouldn’t make everything about trade and negotiations. We should be able to set certain things aside.



"I’m sure even when we individuals engage with our friends, we don’t cross certain boundaries. Ghana has shown a lot of effort in reaching amicable solution with our first effort of her deportation.



"I’m also sure the Chinese government will not also attempt knowing that we did our best in our power but their citizen is at fault for crossing the red line. So I don’t expect any form of bilateral discussions or any form of exchange with this matter,” he said.



He further suggested that foreigners need to experience the full wrath of the country’s laws as citizens in similar fashion that criminality is dealt with.



“We have heard perceptions about our country as to whether it is a disciplined country governed by law or just another lawless state. For me, this case is a point to show the world.



"I’m sure any criminal activity either by citizens or foreigners should be dealt with accordingly. Ghanaians engaged in such acts have seen their tools and machinery destroyed so why should we tolerate foreigners who come to destroy our environment,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the Attorney General and Minister of Justice he has his full support to prosecute Aisha Huang, the notorious Chinese national suspected of indulging in illicit mining in Ghana.



She has since been arraigned before court and remanded into custody for two weeks.