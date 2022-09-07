Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue because of sensitivity – Immigration

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Director of public relations of the Ghana Immigration Service, GIS, Supt Amoako-Atta, has disclosed that the Aisha Huang case is currently being handled by National Security.



He explained in an interview with Accra-based TV3 that the sensitivity of the matter was the reason why it had been taken over by National Security despite her interception by Immigration officers.



Aisha Huang is a Chinese national who became notorious for her involvement in illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, and was deported in 2018 after the state discontinued a case against her.



Asked what possible immigration charges Huang could face, he responded: “That is an illegal entry and currently as we speak, National Security is handling the issue because of how sensitive it is and she was taken to court and a remand taken against her.



The GIS spokesman also denied that Huang had been in the country for more than three months as reported by some media outlets. “The information I have from our officers is not the three months that you are talking about.



“By mid-August and second September, she was intercepted by our officers… when it comes to the borders, we have not hidden the fact that our borders are porous especially in the subregion and it is not peculiar to the West Africa subregion alone but across the world,” he added.



Aisha Huang arrested



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



She had reportedly reentered the jurisdiction through the eastern border with the name, Huang Fe.



Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



