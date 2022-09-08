Aisha Huang: Ghana gradually and systematically becoming useless - Lecturer

Regional News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, has noted that the issues surrounding the Aisha Huang saga show that the country’s future is bleak.



Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has stated that the issues surrounding the Aisha Huang saga demonstrate that the country’s future is bleak.



He contended that even countries such as China do not tolerate intruders who break their laws with impunity.



Ghanaians, he claims, are gradually becoming obsolete in the international community.



He wondered why a small country like Ghana could not develop.



According to the lecturer, Ghana is gradually and systematically becoming useless.



He stated that ”if we cannot manage and develop this small country in terms of security and economy, as well as develop our political system and make it a shining example, we are saying that we will not progress from where we are now.



The only hope we have is for a political leader who does not care where you come from and will punish you if you break Ghanaian laws.”



He was speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.



Dr. Adu Gyemfi stated that we must protect our water bodies and prevent people from destroying them so that our children and grandchildren have a better future.



He also indicated that we require leaders who are not greedy, selfish, corrupt, or only interested in stealing from the government.



Meanwhile, he has opined that the case of Aisha Huang has political, security, social, and diplomatic ramifications.



He claimed that Ghanaians are sometimes too welcoming and fail to deal with foreigners even when they have broken our laws.



According to him, it was past time to demonstrate to foreigners who break our laws that no one can break our laws and get away with them.



”This problem implies that we are not growing or progressing. We’ve got a long way to go. Our laws must be enforced. These foreigners have noticed how we operate our loopholes and are exploiting them.”