Aisha Huang: A shoddy approach to tech is a bigger threat than not having tech at all – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has called the government’s digitalisation policy into question following the arrest of a Chinese illegal mining kingpin, despite her reported deportation from Ghana four years ago.



According to Sam George, a digitalisation pursuit, despite its perk, if implemented badly, presents bigger dangers than being without such a policy.



“When we raise questions about the efficiency of the systems the government trumpets, we are called names and described as sceptics. It is great to pursue digitalization, but a shoddy approach to tech deployment is a bigger threat than not having tech at all. God save this Republic,” he wrote on his Twitter page.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded a Chinese national, Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, was brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



She was later reported to have been deported from Ghana. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



However, following her recent arrest, it has emerged that the notorious illegal miner it has emerged that she illegally re-entered Ghana and acquired a non-citizen Ghana card using a pseudo name.



Her arrest has led to calls for the heads of various state institutions and their leadership.



Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, in a Facebook post, called for the dismissal of the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Attafuah.





When we raise questions about the efficiency of the systems the govt trumpets, we are called names and described as sceptics. It is great to pursue digitalization but a shoddy approach to tech deployment is a bigger threat than not having tech at all. God save this Republic. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZIXPyu9PwK — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) September 6, 2022

GA/BOG