Aisha Haung's case being blown out of proportion, it's a minor issue - Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has agreed with the Lawyer for embattled Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang that "the issue is being overhyped."



According to Nkrabea Effah Dartey, “my worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana. So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter. And it is that which is creating the problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue”



Kofi Akpaloo, speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, said the media is dwelling too much on Aisha Haung.



"This is being blown out of proportion, this is a minor case...we are spending too much time on minor issues. why are we dwelling so much on Aisha Haung" he indicated.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



