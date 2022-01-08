Airport Xmas trees saga: 'You’re totally wrong' – NDC MP to Adom-Otchere

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Adaklu Lawmaker, Kwame Governs Agbodza has condemned the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) over the procurement and the cost of the Christmas trees that were mounted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) last year.



Mr Agbodza who is a member of the Transport Committee of Parliament said it is not the duty of boards to make procurements.



Rather, he said, it is the function of management.



On Friday, January 7, following the criticisms against the cost of the Christmas trees mounted at the KIA, Adom Otchere said in a statement that the GACL had for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



The total expenditure of 2021 was the lowest since 2016 he said.



“Dear folks, my attention has been drawn to a social media post grossly misrepresenting facts about Christmas inspirations that were mounted at the Kotoko International Airport.



“FACT: The Ghana Airports Company Limited has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



“FACT: The total expenditure of 2021 is the lowest since 2016.



“FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. ( We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts )



“FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)



“FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



“FACT: All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December have been paid.”



He added “It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.



“We will like to urge the general public to disregard these unfounded allegations. The GACL has a fully operational corporate affairs department that is able to attend to all public enquiries.



“We will like to assure the general public that we are fiercely committed to support the Hon Minister of Transport to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the airport, the vision contained in clear directions is to ‘make all Ghana airports an important symbol for our national development agenda’. That is our focus for which we require prayers and support . Amen”



Reacting to this in a statement forwarded to 3news.com, Mr Agbodza said “Ghana Airport Company lost GHC1.4million in a week due to Emirates flight ban. At the same time, the Board Chairman is admitting to have spent GHS 84,000 on Christmas Trees and other decorations.



“Boards don’t do Procurements, it’s a function of management. The Board chair also said they invited quotations from 2 suppliers. That process is alien to the Public Procurement Act .. He got it totally wrong… Boards should not be doing direct procurements.



“Boards are not procurement entities. Who invited the so-called companies who supplied the item? Where is the letter inviting them? Who signed it? How come the invoice was made attention to Paul Adom Okyere? Has he taken over the day-to-day management of the Company which is seriously struggling?” he further quizzed.