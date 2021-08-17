Airport Company: PPA approved monies higher than requested by firms seeking contracts

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

A committee set up by the Chief of Staff to investigate allegations of inflated contracts at the Ghana Airport Company discovered discrepancies between figures quoted by companies vying for the contracts and the amounts submitted to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for approval.



According to findings of the report sighted by Starr News, while the Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the companies and the Airport Company had not changed, the figures that received approval from the PPA were significantly higher than those submitted by companies themselves.



The companies were seeking maintenance contracts with the Airport company for terminal 3.



When confronted over the development, management of the Airport company told the Committee that there was consultation with the workers union over the figures.



However, the committee said there was not enough evidence to back the claim by management.



“The committee was unable to obtain minutes of the financial negotiations and could therefore not verify the basis for the price differentials”.



The committee also discovered that the staff of the companies awarded the contracts were not fully certified as required by the aviation industry.



Meanwhile, the Public Service Workers Union of the TUC has written to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company requesting a meeting over the alleged assault of a union member of the Ghana Airport company by the MD.



The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa is alleged to have physically assaulted the worker at the premises of the company during a staff meeting.



Workers of the company had met over the nonpayment of their welfare deductions into the respective fund managers and SSNIT.



The meeting is expected to take place on August 27, 2021.