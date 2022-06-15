Airport Christmas tree saga: ‘Totally much ado about nothing’ – Adom-Otchere replies

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Paul Adom-Otchere, Board Chairman, Ghana Airport Company Limited, GACL, has described a publication by the online portal, The Fourth Estate, regarding the Ghana Airport Christmas tree decoration as ‘much ado about nothing’.



According to him, the news portal set out to find procurement breaches against him and found nothing; hitting a ‘cul-de-sac’.



He said the news portal does not have a story but rather waits till something happens to “lash on and they seem to have a lot of pain. . .if you are sitting in a place and you are asked to leave because of unprofessional work, it may be painful and I can understand that.”



Pointing to the ‘touchscreen’ in his studio showing a letter from the Ministry of Transport to The Fourth Estate, Adom-Otchere, who is also the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, explained that the journalists at The Fourth went on “a fishing expedition to find procurement breaches against me; they received a letter that states that the process that was undertaken about which you want procurement breaches does not lend itself with the procurement law – it doesn’t come under the ambit of the procurement law – because the processes that were undertaken by the company moves the whole process away from the procurement law; so, there is no procurement breach. There can be no procurement breaches; in fact, no procurement breaches have been found. They hit a cul-de-sac.”



He noted that the letter from the ministry was clear and it either the journalists at The Fourth Estate could not comprehend the import of what the ministry was trying to communicate or they just want to say something because they hit a cul-de-sac.



Backgroud



A news publication by the online portal, The Fourth Estate, stated that, the Ministry of Transport has stated “there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract” in the controversial Christmas tree and decorations by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).



The response from the ministry, the media house said, contradicts the claim by the board chairman of the GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere, that “two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained.”



The report further stated that the 2021 “Christmas decorations in question were rented” and not bought as was previously claimed by the GACL board chairman.



“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 were rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” the Ministry of Transport said.



“GACL rented Christmas decorations for the 2021 Christmas season from two companies to decorate the airport terminals. With specific regard to 2021, per the arrangements, the rented Christmas decorations will have to be returned to the owners.



“For emphasis, we wish to reiterate that the Christmas decorations in question were rented and paid for by a sponsor. Therefore, no contract was awarded by GACL for the purpose. Thank you for your cooperation,” the letter from the Ministry signed by Theresa Kokui Fiador, Designated RTI Officer, concluded.



Contradictions



While Paul Adom-Otchere in his January 7 release stated that “Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids and that the “bids were discussed and discounts obtained”, the Transport Ministry said in its letter “there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract”.



Also, while Paul Adom-Otchere stated that GACL “bought” and paid for Christmas trees and inspirations, the Ministry said the decorations were “rented” and not bought.



The Ministry also said the entire cost of renting the decorations was borne by a sponsor whereas Paul Adom-Otchere said the supposed sponsor paid only GHS 50,000 out of GHS 128,366 (39%) of the cost of purchasing the decorations.