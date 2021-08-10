Airbus Scandal had nothing to with John Mahama – Bawah Mogtari

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Joyce Bawah Mogtari has defended John Mahama over his alleged role in the Airbus Scandal



•She says John Mahama was a victim of the 'overly partisan atmosphere' in the country



•Mahama was implicated by the former Special Prosecutor as Government Official One



Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has opined that the NDC flagbearer was roped into the Airbus scandal for political expediency.



According to her, the issue had nothing to do with the former president but his name was brought in due to the ‘overly partisan atmosphere in the country.



Bawah Mogtari on Original TV stated that the Airbus issue was purely between the company and the United Kingdom government and had nothing to do with the former President.



“The Airbus issue was not a local story. It had to do with a foreign country investigating one of its companies but because the company did not want to suffer reputational damages, it accepted the charges with the promise to change and do better.



"What they failed to realize in this country is that no witnesses were called from anywhere except the company and its processes. The company stated in the ruling that they’ve started their own internal investigations and that they wanted to do better. The matter was filed by a competitor and both are an international huge conglomerate.



“If you asked any fair-minded lawyer, it wasn’t a matter that had anything to do with former president Mahama. Because of our overly partisan atmosphere, there is very little objectivity. Every lawyer knows when you sue an international company,” she said.



It will be recalled that John Dramani Mahama was implicated by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu as the Government Official One label in the scandal.



Amidu in an epistle while in office as Special Prosecutor revealed how John Mahama allegedly used his office to guarantee for Ghanaian passport for his brother Samuel Adam Mahama.



Martin Amidu said “amongst other reasons for the letter to the said Ministry, the Samuel Adam Mahama’s elder brother of full blood who without a doubt and the evidence available to this Office answers to the description of the elected Government Official 1 allegedly granted a denial interview to the Daily Graphic which published same on June 20, 2020, fortunately containing suspected admissions that he is the elected Government Official 1 referred to in the UK judgement.



“Serving appointees of this government have been unable to obtain the voice recording of this interview to enable the Office to confront the former president with his own admissions in the interview as answering to the description to the brother of Samuel Adam Mahama as Intermediary 5.”



John Mahama however denied the allegations and charge Amidu to prosecute him if he is indeed the said Government Official One.



