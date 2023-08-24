‘Aid a Child Ghana’ transforms lives in Atebubu-Amantin and beyond

Regional News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

From humble beginnings in January 2019, ‘Aid a Child Ghana’ a non-governmental organisation has and continues to positively impact the lives of children especially deprived ones, their families, and communities at large.



According to Pastor Nelson Aho, Board Member and Senior Technical Advisor of the

organization, the objective of his outfit is to help every child live a fulfilled God-given life through the creation of enabling environments to enable them to exploit their innate potential.



The N.G.O whose activities cut across water and sanitation, economic empowerment, advocacy, education, agriculture, health, and social support has not been limited to the Atebubu-Amantin municipality in the Bono East region but has had a number of its interventions taking place in the Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Upper West and Volta regions.



Through advocacy, the NGO can boast of 24 mechanised boreholes throughout the Atebubu-Amantin municipality which has gone a long way to ameliorate the perennial water problems faced by the people of Atebubu and its environs.



The organisation distributed over 5,000 nose masks to residents of the municipality during the peak of COVID-19 in addition to a public sensitization exercise on the pandemic all in a bid to create awareness of the disease and ensure the safety of the people.



‘Aid a Child Ghana’ distributed sanitary pads to about a hundred girls in the municipality during the National Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration in 2021.



It has also distributed clothing to several communities in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality over the period with Yusif Ekura, Boniafo, Sabidi, Paprabon

and Beposo having benefitted so far.



To boost agriculture, the organisation supported 30 farmers with improved seed maize and agrochemicals in 2019 under a program dubbed ‘Grow more of what you eat more’ which led to bumper harvests and improved incomes for beneficiaries.



It also undertook a sensitization exercise in 17 communities within the municipality on the need to keep a clean environment to avoid diseases like malaria and cholera in 2019.



In partnership with the Rural Development and Youth Association, a Kumasi-based N.G.O with funding from the European Union ‘Aid a Child Ghana’ extended its activities to the neighboring Pru East district last year where it rescued 23 victims of child labor who were either enrolled in schools or supported to learn a trade so they can have a better future.



It has also been involved in the training of about 500 church leaders in Tamale in the Northern Region and Kasoa in the Central Region under the ‘empowered world view’ program which seeks to help them explore and exploit available resources within their environment for the benefit of their communities.



Beneficiaries have also been tutored on ‘child protection’ so they can champion the cause of children in their communities.



The N.G.O has also been involved in the training of about 600 women single parents with about 5000 dependents in income-generating skills in Teshie-Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, Dohia in the Volta region and Jirapa in the Upper West region after which they are presented with products the proceeds of which serve as start-up capital for them.



The organization is currently undertaking a school-based initiative to empower the youth through the provision of income-generating skills in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality to make them less dependent on their poor parents. Five schools have benefitted so far with some of them having some remarkable stories to tell.



Pastor Aho expressed his gratitude to World Vision Ghana for their support over the years and appealed to potential partners to come on board to aid the numerous plans that they have to better the lot of children.



“It’s going to be difficult now that World Vision has exited this municipality but we are determined to ensure the future good of children and will therefore be grateful if other potential supporters could come on board to help meet this noble objective", he said.