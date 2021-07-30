Ahmed Suale’s death: If you have any information, go to the police – Godfred Dame tells Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Godfred Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has brushed aside some claims made by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service into the assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



Dame who appeared in Parliament on Wednesday, July, 28 to provide updates on some major criminal cases in the country urged Kennedy Agyapong to pass on whatever information he has on the murder of the journalist to the CID who continue to investigate the matter, two and half years on.



Responding to a question by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa on the allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong regarding the identity of the supposed murderer of Ahmed Suale, the Attorney-General said that he is conditioned to act on information provided him by the Ghana Police Service and not from any other person.



He however believes that any useful information on the case should be relayed to the police as it will help them in their work.



“My information is based on investigations conducted by the CID of the Ghana Police Service and I rely on official information from the Ghana Police Service. I’m not aware of any statement made by any honorable member of this house anywhere apart from to the Ghana Police Service.



“I deal with only information and I believe that if the honorable member has more information, perhaps, that could be made available to the CID. As I said investigations continue on the matter,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong had in an interview with a US-based radio station complained that despite the Ashanti Regional police knowing the killer of Ahmed Suale, they had failed to arrest him.



He alleged that attempts by the police to arrest the said suspect have proven futile as some elements in the police service always gave the person whose name he provides as Ansu Gyeabour a tip-off.



“He is in Kumasi. His name is Ansu Gyeabour. It is the same police who revealed his name to me and showed me a picture of him,” Mr Agyapong told New York-based Adinkra TV in an interview.



“He killed Ahmed Suale,” he insisted, adding: “It’s been over a year now since the police disclosed that information to me and my name is out there. He is a tall guy,” he noted. Godfred Dame disclosed that more than two years after the investigative journalist was gruesomely killed, the police is yet to build a docket for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.



In his reponse Dame said: “Mr Speaker, this is a matter being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, indeed no docket has been built and presented to the office of the Attorney General for prosecution since the deceased was killed on 6th January, 2019. The Attorney General is thus not seized on the matter."



