Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission accuses GSS of categorizing them as non-Muslims

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana is unhappy that the Ghana Statistical Service, in its 2020 Population Census forms, have mentioned them as a category of people within the Islam religion.



The Mission says that the categorization gives the impression that they are separate from the Islam religion.



In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Alhaji Abass Wilson, such categorization is “completely wrong and misleading.”



They insist that Ahmadis are Muslims and must be recognized as such.



“For the information of all, including all members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, this categorization is rejected and must be disregarded as it does not represent the position of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission,” part of the station reads.



They have urged their members to “stand up to be counted on the census day and properly identify themselves as Muslims.”



“Let us keep our identity as Muslims without allowing anybody to segregate us,” the statement adds.



They called on the Ghana Statistical Service, the body in charge of the population census, to correct “this misleading questionaire in order to avoid any confusion during the census”.



“All members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission must be counted under Islam without any attempt to segrate us."





Below is the statement:



