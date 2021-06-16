Ahmaddiyya women association plants 7,000 trees

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ahmadiyya Women Association has begun the planting and nurturing of trees across the country.



The trees are planted in Yendi, 1000, Shai-hills in Greater Accra, 3000, Tamale 500 trees, Bolgatanga 500, Kumbungu 500 , Walewale 500, Nalerigu 500 among others as part of the Association’s 100 years celebration in December 2022 and their ecological integrity campaign across the country in support of the tree planting exercise.



Hajia Anisa Nasirudeen Iddrisu (Sadr, Lajna Imaillah Ghana) President of the Ahmadiyya Women Association announced this when she led the planting of 500 Cassia Saimeia trees at Woli Yapala, a suburb of Yendi on a one-acre land, which Ya-Na Abukari II King of Dagbon allocated to the Association, and another 500 Cassia Saimeia trees at Guntingli suburb of Yendi.



She said the 3,000 trees planted at Shaihills in Accra are economic trees planted by individuals in their homes made up of Coconuts, Mahogany, Cashew, Mango, Orange amongst others.



She said the planting exercise was in line with the Government’s Green Ghana Project aimed at planting five million trees in a day.



Mr. Alhassan Alhassan Assistant Director of the Yendi Municipal Assembly who represented Mr. Hammed Abubakari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive said planting of trees was important to their environment.



Mr. David Adade Forestry Range Manager who supervised the planting of the 1000 Cassia Saimeia trees in Yendi called on them to take advantage of the rains to plant trees to protect their rivers, serve as windbreaks and use as firewood, charcoal and herbs for various communities who plant the trees.



He said tree planting would help the reversal of ecological degradation and also reduce the effects of climate change.



In another Development, Ya-Na Abukari II the King of Dagbon commended the Association saying months ago the Women Association came to him to request land which he gave them one acre.



The President of the Association was accompanied by Alhaji Abdul-Majeed Mohammed, Acting Yendi Zonal Missionary, Dr. Fatima Eshun Vice President of the Association and Six National Executives of the Association amongst others for the tree planting exercise.