Ahlefedo roads in a deplorable state- Residents appeal for support

Regional News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of Ahlefedo and its surrounding communities within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have made a passionate appeal to the government to reshape their roads.



The deplorable state of the roads, they said, was becoming an issue causing inaccessibility to other adjoining towns, especially to Akatsi main town on market days.



Some of the roads linking them to other communities had been cut off as a result of floodwaters during the rainy season.



Mr Samuel Eli Wemegah, the Assemblymember for the area during a meeting with some elders and government officials at the community, disclosed, residents within the area have also suffered for decades to get good potable drinking water and electricity "so there must be an urgent solution to the issues to make the living conditions of my people better."



He appealed to Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South (MCE) to help fix the challenge.



Mr Wemegah stated the situation had affected some pregnant women leading to miscarriages.



"When it rains, using the road becomes a difficult task. Motor users can not even ply it," he added.



Mr Nyahe, on his part during his tour to the area, assured, the government would make the necessary provisions in getting a contractor to address the challenges.



He lamented on the unavailability of a grader for the Assembly to aid in such situations.



Mr Nyahe commended the Assemblymember for his dedication and hard work in seeking the welfare of his people.



Mr Akpabli Kenneth, a teacher of Ahlefedo basic school, lamented about the disturbing nature of the roads and further appealed to the authorities to come to their aid.



"Teachers do not attend school in the area especially when the rains set in."



The MCE's tour saw a meeting with the chiefs and elders from the electoral area, Unit Committee members, as well as other concerned residents.