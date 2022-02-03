Ahaspora, GH-PACUSA and Diaspora Drive to host Ghana Action Forum in March

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

On 3rd and 4th March 2022, Ahaspora, GH-PAC USA and Diaspora Drive shall be hosting the Ghana Action Forum under the theme ‘Bridging Home & Abroad for Ghana’s Development’.



The Ghana Action Forum is endorsed by Beyond the Return, with key partners including Diaspora Affairs under the Office of the President and Ghana Tourism Development Company. Key sponsors for the upcoming event include; Fidelity Bank, Expresspay, European Union GrEEn Project, British High Commission, Enterprise Insurance and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. Along with the events strong corporate and governmental support, the Ghana Action Forum is pulling some of Ghana’s top industry leaders to participate in panel conversations and keynote speeches highlighting key challenges, opportunities and proposing strategic solutions to engage diasporan’s with Ghana.



The Ghana Action Forum, is a two-day event which envisions actionable and implementable outcomes that will further spur growth and development in the country and simultaneously impact the diaspora.



“We are really excited about hosting the Ghana Action Forum in March, the event was conceptualised to promote deeper engagement for the members of the diaspora who are coming to Ghana. The forum aims to engage with a two-prong approach; one for Diasporan’s who are living in Ghana, running businesses or programmes within communities and can share insights, strategies, opportunities. Secondly, for Diasporan’s who are not living in Ghana and are equally not looking to relocate, but want to contribute and add value nevertheless.” stated the Founder of Ahaspora Professional’s Network, Christabel Dadzie.



“In addition to the conference, we are celebrating10 years of Ahaspora with a Gala event taking place in the evening, at the FitzGerald on Friday 4th March”.



Independence Day presents itself as an ideal time for collective reflection on the country’s growth as well as shaping and planning the way forward for today and future generations.