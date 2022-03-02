Ahaspora CEO takes her turn on Diaspora Link ahead of Ghana Action Forum

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

CEO and founder of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie, takes her turn on Diaspora Link to share insights into her organization that’s bridging the gap between Ghanaians from the diaspora and Diasporans.



Miss Dadzie was hosted by Diallo Sumbry in the yet-to-be aired episode of the show in which she explained the origin of the name Ahaspora which was a nickname given to her by her mom. Ahaspora is a combination of "Aha" which means "Here" in the Twi dialect of the Akan language and "spora" which is the stem of Diaspora.



To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie and her team are organizing the Ghana Action Forum on March 3 and 4, 2022, virtually and at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra under the theme, Bridging Home and Abroad for Ghana’s Development.



The forum seeks to engage in discussions with industry leaders on the theme to chart a new frontier for Ghana. The special guest of honor is the Second Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia and the panelists would be speaking on topics including Trade, Investment, and SMEs in Ghana; Promoting Arts and Culture through Storytelling among others.



The event would be climaxed with an Anniversary Gala on March 4 at the Fitzgerald in Cantonments.









