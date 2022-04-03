Ahanta West MP was not coerced, he came to parliament willingly - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has debunked reports that the Majority Caucus forced the Ahanta West MP, Hon. Alexander Kojo come to come to Parliament despite being indisposed.



According to reports, the Majority Caucus conveyed the MP who doubles as the Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, to the House to shore up its numbers for the approval of the controversial E-levy.



However, speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame said the Ahanta West MP came willingly without any force.



"Ahanta MP volunteered to come and he came with doctor's advice. We advised him not to worry because his health is more important and he told us he had already discussed with his doctor and he came" he pointed out.



