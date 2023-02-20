Ahanta Royal family unhappy about twisting of customs, tradition

Regional News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: Joseph Aggrey, Contributor

The Anona Royal Family of the late overlord of Ahanta says it is uncustomary and untraditional for a woman to be imposed on the royal stool and the family as acting president of the Ahanta Traditional Council.



They, have, therefore, threatened to resist any attempt by any person or group of persons to violate their tradition and custom in the selection and appointment of the President of the Ahanta Traditional Council.



It would be recalled that the position of the president of the Ahanta Traditional Council has become vacant following the demise of the Overlord of Ahanta, Baidoe Bonsoe XV.



According to the royal family, the stool is a male one and therefore, it would be a complete disrespect if a woman is made to ascend the stool in a capacity as acting president or substantive president.



Addressing a press conference, Ebusuapayin Bolo Kwaw stated that as the head of the royal family, he would not allow the custom and tradition governing the Busua stool to be twisted.



The royal family have pointed accusing fingers at some chiefs of being responsible for what they call a scheme to have their tradition and customs changed in order to favour Madam Eunice Buah.



However, Nana Etsin Kofi, Nana Engodzi Essoun, chiefs of Aboade and Kwesimintsim respectively who have been accused of plotting to favour the Council of State Member have denied any wrong doing.



According to them, Madam Eunice Buah is a gazetted divisional chief from Princess Town therefore, she is eligible to be appointed as the president of the Traditional Council.



In a sharp contrast, the family of the late overlord of Ahanta stated that it would be flagrant disregard for their tradition and custom to consent to the appointment of a woman to act as president of the ATC.



According to them, the long held tradition, custom, culture of the people and precedence regarding who is to act as president in a situation like the present one must be upheld and respected.



The royal family’s spokesperson, Ebusupayin Kumi of Akwidaa highlighted how the procedure, precedence, custom and tradition regarding a successor must be selected in case of a vacant position.



He explained that in case the Busua stool became vacant in the absence of a substantive overlord, the royal family had the sole responsibility to enstool a chief to fill the vacancy.



The Spokesperson explained that, “by statutes, when a vacancy was created as a result of absence of overlord, it was the Adontehene who should act on behalf of the overlord”.



In the absence of the Adontehene, he said, it was either the Apakahene, Kyeamehene or the Gyasehene who could be selected to act in the absence of the overlord.



After a near chaotic scene, the family, with the support with some divisional chiefs performed a ritual in the open as they were vehemently prevented from performing the ritual at the shrine.



“We the royal family of Baidoe Bonsoe does not agree to the imposition of LABIANKA as acting president of the Council”. They said.



