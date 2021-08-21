Ahafo regional minister inspects work on Cocoa Rehabilitation Program

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanakay.com

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye has commenced a tour to inspect the progress of work on the Cocoa Rehabilitation program by the Ghana COCOBOD.



The tour took him to the Sankore Cocoa District where he interacted with the beneficiary farmers, labourers, and supervising officials of the program.



George Boakye was overwhelmed by the massive work done so far and lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for such a great vision.



He also commended the workers for the great job done thus far and appealed for collaboration whiles concentrating on the mandate for which they were engaged.



He urged them to do away with unnecessary partisanship during their line of duties in order to ensure massive production in the future.



Boakye further stressed that all the credits about the program must be accorded Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his timely response to the hitherto decreasing Cocoa yields in the country.



The regional minister on his part assured workers of the Cocoa Rehabilitation Program of his support to ensure that their challenges are addressed.



The farmers on their part expressed gratitude to the President for the timely intervention in absorbing all the costs in fully maintaining their Cocoa farms for them.



Regional Manager for the Cocoa Health and Extension Division of the Cocobod (CHED-COCOBOD), Emmanuel Anokye, on behalf of the workers expressed delight to the government for such a great initiative.



He thanked the Ahafo Regional Minister for showing concern for their activities by visiting them on the field and advised farmers who are yet to benefit from the program to take advantage of the numerous advantages associated with the program.



Mr. Anokye took the time to brief the media on some numbers involved in the program.



He stated among other things that;



1. a total of 5,771 acres of Cocoa farmlands in the Sankore Cocoa District have been covered so far.



2. a total of 2,117 farmers in the Sankore Cocoa District have benefited from the program.



3. a total of 2,170,169 plantain suckers have been planted on the farms.



4. a total of 1,626,242 hybrid Cocoa seedlings have been planted.



5. a total of 36,191 economic shade trees have been planted.



6. 147 Technical Assistants employed.



7. 6,000 labourers were employed.



The Minister was accompanied by the Regional Manager of CHED-COCOBOD, Mr Emmanuel Anokye, Deputy Regional Manager, Mr. Abdul Majeed Mumuni, District Manager for CHED-COCOBOD, Mr. David Afriyie Gyebi.