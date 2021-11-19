Ahafo: Construct 5km Kenyasi-Hwidiem road — Jinapor to Newmont

Regional News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, has urged the Board and management of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited to, as a matter of necessity, work together with the government to reconstruct the 5-kilometre Hwidiem-Kenyasi road, which leads to the mine.



The minister said the contribution of the mining sector to the development of the country cannot be underestimated and called on Newmont Ghana to sustain its community relations efforts as well as corporate social responsibility



He further commended the company for a good job done so far in the mining sector.



Mr. Jinapor was speaking at a meeting with the management members of the company when he visited the Ahafo South mines at Kenyasi in the Asutifi South District, as part of his one-day tour of the region.



The minister also encouraged the management of the mines to continue to act on the principles of integrity, transparency and help complement the government’s efforts at developing the entire country.