AgyemanManuMustGoToJail - More fire as Ghanaians insist on prosecution of health minister

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For 48 hours in a row, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been the topic of discussion on social media.



Despite all the happenings in the country, the embattled minister has been maintained in the top trends especially on microblogging site, Twitter.

His indulgence in the procurement contract of the Sputnik V vaccine has come under scrutiny following his failure to adhere to the right procedure.



Findings of the Parliamentary Committee set up to probe the contract included the breaching of constitutional provisions for the House’s approval as well as the Public Procurement Act.



With several stakeholders and parliamentary members calling for his exit, many others have begun mounting pressure for the health minister to be prosecuted.



#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail has topped the trends on Twitter with several Ghanaians insisting that the health minister should not just be made to vacate his position, but also tried in court.



Meanwhile, in a recent development, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been asked to proceed on a two-week leave to attend to personal issues.



“On the 6th of April, long before the minister appeared before the Committee where he said he didn't know about any payment, the BoG had copied him this letter establishing an LC for payment.

He lied under oath and #AgyemanManuMustGo,” a user wrote.



Another stated that, “I wonder when Ghanaian youth that have crossed the line of party supporters to party slaves will learn to know that deals or contracts like this can’t be made without an approval from the presidency.

Politicians in this country have no shame.

#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail”



Here are more tweets demanding the health minister to be prosecuted:





Kwaku Agyemang Manu claimed the contract was abrogated. At what point was it abrogated? Was it abrograted after the Sheikh had supplied the 20,000 doses?#AgyemanManuMustGo#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail — Mubarak Iddrisu (@MUBSUGH) August 10, 2021

The minister said further that he did not include the issue of vaccines in the procurement plan of the Ministry of Health submitted to the Public Procurement Authority in November, 2020 #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail — TEIN-STU (@Teinstu) August 10, 2021

Chief of Staff has given the health minister Agyemang Manu personal leave for him to attend to some personal issues when we are demanding for his sack. This a clear agenda to shield him from the public and Media. #AgyemanManuMustGo #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) August 10, 2021

On the 6th of April, long before the minister appeared before the Committee where he said he didn't know about any payment, the BoG had copied him this letter establishing an LC for payment.



He lied under oath and #AgyemanManuMustGo



#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/Lt18rH0bsm — John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) August 10, 2021

Charlotte osei was said to breach procurement processes and was sacked. We are watching what happens to Agyeman Manu#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/kFprmdk4fw — #JDMahama2024 (@CitizenTechiman) August 10, 2021

The minister mirthly breached Ghana constitution when he refused to sought for parliamentary approval. #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/D2332BHAPZ — THE DEMOCRAT (@kofibrownn) August 10, 2021

Danger Alert????!!@WHO @amnesty

We're all at risk with the Health Minister's continuous stay in office, the silence????of the presidency is louder for every right thinking Ghanaian to conclude there're multiple accomplices in this deal. We demand action NOW#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/Z0yh2fGaAK — ????Qwamena Ansah Whyte™ (@AnsahQwamena) August 10, 2021

Agyeman Manu having realized that he did a fake vaccine deal.#AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/NDa0LyEkJ4 — COMRADE SHARP???????? (@ComradeSharp) August 10, 2021

Finance Minister and the Health Minister must be investigated thoroughly. Agyemang Manu could not have breached the standard procedures without the help of a superior. #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail — Kim Mich (@JUSTICE4SALE) August 10, 2021

It turned out that the Health Minister & Ministry is the one who approached the Sheik, but the Health Minister initially said the Sheik rather approached them



- Martin Kpebu [Lawyer] #AgyemanManuMustGo #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) August 10, 2021

The health minister must either resign or his appointer needs to relieve him of his duties, but in Ghana and Africa, our leaders don't have the DECENCY and INTEGRITY to resign on their own volition #JoySMS #AgyemanManuMustGoToJail pic.twitter.com/4VZr9pNqz3 — #JDMahama2024 (@CitizenTechiman) August 10, 2021