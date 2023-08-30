Agyarko and Addai Nimo reluctant to give in to the other – NPP Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim is lamenting over the reluctance of the two flagbearer hopefuls, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimo who had a tie in Saturday’s Super Delegates Conference, to give in to the other ahead of the Presidential Primary.



According to the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, all efforts to convince the two candidates to withdraw to allow a smooth electoral process for the National Delegates Conference slated for November 4 has still proven futile.



Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Accra, he disclosed that they are still prevailing on them to give in to the other, but it appears they are all fully prepared for a runoff on September 2, 2023



He therefore mentioned that the National Council, NEC will subsequently meet to bring a finality to the dialogue.



“The meeting with the two candidates was to prevail upon them if one could give in to the other. But it looks like they are all prepared to go the full hog. NEC will meet tomorrow, followed by the National Council and then try to find solution or finality to the dialogue that we want to have,” Chairman Ntim said.



The NPP has announced that it will hold a run-off on September 2 to break a tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to settle on who makes it to the list of top five candidates.



This is after each of them secured nine (9) votes.



The Special Delegates Conference was set up to narrow the field of candidates to five before the final vote on November 4, 2023, but both candidates received nine votes, tying the position of fifth.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president, took first place at the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress securing 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.



Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central, came in second with 14.15% of the total votes cast after the results from 16 of the country’s 17 polling places were tallied. The Vice President received 67.10% of the total votes cast.



With 10.85% of the total votes cast, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth.