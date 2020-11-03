General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Agyapa deal: What are you waiting for before you charge Ofori-Atta? - Sammy Gyamfi to Amidu

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Following the release of the corruption risk assessment by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the National Democratic Congress is wondering why the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputy, Charles Adu Boahen have not been charged for breaching procurement laws.



National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi is dismayed by Martin Amidu’s failure to charge the two government officials despite what he believes to be an obvious violation of the rules.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, the law empowers the office of the Special Prosecute to prosecute officials who commit procurement breaches.



“In fact, I wonder why the OSP has not charged the finance minister and his deputy for their violation of the Public Procurement Law yet? The OSP is mandated by law to investigate and prosecute among other offenses, procurement breaches. So, what is Martin Amidu waiting for? he quizzed.



Sammy Gyamfi further claimed the integrity of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been dented by the Special Prosecutor’s report.



“Friends, there is no gainsaying the fact that, the “Agyapa” deal is a serious indictment on the integrity and judgment of President Akufo-Addo, his government, the NPP and all their surrogates who supported the deal, in spite of the existence of overwhelming evidence that showed that the deal was fraught with illegalities, cronyism, greed, thievery and corruption,” he said.



He restated the assertions by Tamale Central MP that the Minority in Parliament and the NDC have been vindicated by Martin Amidu’s report.



Folks, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has only found out what we in the NDC, and many patriotic CSOs like IMANI, ISODEC, PIAC, ASEPA, GII, IDEG, and others, have always known about the stinking “Agyapa” Deal.



The NDC has maintained throughout, that the “Agyapa” deal is laden with illegalities, greed, corruption, cronyism and state-capture. This is why the NDC minority boycotted the approval of the deal in Parliament. And this is why, our leader, H.E John Dramani Mahama and the party have vehemently opposed the deal right from the outset.



Meanwhile anti-corruption campaigner Vitus Azeems has advised the government to abrogate the deal.



“I have said that the president should withdraw the whole deal from parliament if that will agree with the standing orders of parliament instead of sending it back. Because it is the same parliament that endorsed the deal in the first place. So, when you send it back what do you expect? he questioned in an interview with GhanaWeb.





