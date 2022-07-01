Agyapa deal: Akufo-Addo wants to postpone his burdens into the future - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

I haven't been consulted on Agyapa, Iddrisu



We will resist any attempt to collateralise our mineral resource, MP



Ghana earned $230 million from mineral resources, MP



The leader of the minority caucus of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that the minority will resist any attempt by the government to see the Agyapa Royalties deal through.



According to him, the deal which seeks to collateralise Ghana’s mineral resources makes no sense and is part of an attempts by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to postpone the burdens of the country into the future.



Haruna Iddrisu, who made these remarks at Parliament, added that all the resources that the government has collateralised so far have ended up worsening the country’s debt burden.



"Why do we need to collateralize our mineral resources? This year alone, Ghana made $230 million from our mineral resources. We are seeking to borrow $500 million from our mineral resources and collateralise our mineral resources. We have collateralised GETFund (the Ghana Educational Trust Fund) ... today the fund gets 1.3 billion, 860 million is used for debt servicing.



“Is that what we want for our mineral resources? Certainly no. And you see, this particular government is interested in postponing its burdens into the future. In 2025, President Nana Akufo-Addo will not be the president of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta will not be finance minister. Therefore, encumbering the future, we resist it,” he said.



Also, the minority leader, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, stated that, concerns raised by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu which includes allegations of corruption have not been resolved.



He added that assertions in the public that he has been consulted by the government on the deal are false.







