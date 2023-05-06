Agriculture is not a punishment – President of International Association of Students in Agriculture

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The president of the International Association of Students in Agriculture and Related Science at the University of Ghana-Legon, Ayettey Gideon, has emphasized the need to dispel misconceptions surrounding agriculture and recognize the sector's evolving landscape.



Gideon stressed that agriculture should not be seen as a punishment or relegated solely to manual labour.



He spoke about the emergence of innovative fields within agriculture, such as agricultural photography, blogging, and vlogging, which present fresh opportunities to promote and contribute to the industry without directly engaging in farming activities.



The president acknowledged the potential of agricultural photography as a powerful tool for showcasing the beauty and significance of the agricultural industry by capturing captivating visuals of landscapes, crops, livestock, and farm activities, agricultural photographers can effectively promote agriculture as a viable career choice.



“When we say agric, it is not about a punishment that we are giving to you, even now we are trying to add a new face to the agric industry which is called agricultural photography, like those who can promote the agric industry without going to the farm, so, you can promote the industry through the photography.



“We also have agricultural blogging and vlogging. So, agriculture is very possible, we can do it and we can achieve it because food security is also possible for food to become affordable and available to every individual, it is possible but it takes our collective efforts to do it,” he said.



Speaking after a tree planting exercise at the University of Ghana, the Gideon highlighted the need for collective efforts in transforming agriculture.



In addition to that, the vice president of the association, Boadu Isaiah emphasized the immense possibilities within the agriculture sector, urging young people to rethink traditional perceptions of "white-collar" jobs and consider the vast potential of agriculture.



“Contrary to common misconceptions, agriculture offers promising avenues for financial growth and personal fulfillment. By embracing agriculture as a viable career choice, young individuals can actively contribute to food security, making affordable and nutritious food available to all.”























AM/SARA