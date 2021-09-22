Agric professor calls for measures to prevent post-harvest losses

Health News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

A Professor with the Department of Animal Science at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Julius Hagan has called on farmers and major stakeholders in agriculture to put measures in place to effectively manage and prevent Post harvest loses in the country.



Post-harvest loss, is an old age challenge in the agriculture sector in Ghana that threatens food and nutrition security. It causes measurable losses in edible food quantity and nutritional value of food intended for human consumption.



Speaking on the ATLANTIC WAVE last Friday, Prof Hagan indicated that the country will face food insecurity in the future if nothing is done to solve post-harvest loses.“We produce a lot but we allow them to go waste through post-harvest losses because of lack of simple technology. About 50% of what we produce go waste because the simple technology we are supposed to use, we are not using…” he bemoaned.He urged farmers to invest in proper irrigation methods for their farms and not depend entirely on natural rain to guarantee them bumper harvests.According to him “even if it does not rain for the next 10 years, it should not be a problem for us as a country.He therefore advised farmers to stay abreast with irrigation technology to yield good results.