Agric Minister finally admits deficiencies in fertilizer subsidy policy

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says the government is unable to implement the fertilizer subsidy on a full scale due to the shut-down of most of the commodity’s processing and production plants across the globe as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.



He, therefore, encouraged farmers to brace themselves up for the challenge and access the product from the open market.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto said this when contributing to the questions and answers session of day two of the 73rd Annual New Year School by the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.



Dr Afriyie Akoto said "sustainable development through agriculture is under serious threat due to huge encroachment on the Ministry’s arable lands earmarked for the future”.



He blamed the situation on rapid urbanization and population growth.