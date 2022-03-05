Agric Minister dreads Akufo-Addo's wrath, mute on presidential ambition in interview

Politics of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who has been tipped by some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest for flagbearer of the party, in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo Thursday morning, swerved a question regarding his Presidential ambition.



Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto refused to let the public in on whether or not he will join the Presidential race in 2024 elections.



The Agric Minister stopped short of a straight yes or no answer to the question posed by host Kwami Sefa Kayi about some billboards displaying his ambition to be President of Ghana.



The billboards of the Minister were spotted at vantage points with grapevine reports indicating he is gearing up to take the Presidential baton from His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But up until the exclusive interview on Kokrokoo, Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had kept mute on these speculations.



The host Kwami Sefa Kayi asked; ''Minister, would you run for President? Would you like to run for President?''



Reacting to the query, Hon. Afriyie Akoto gave a loud laughter and replied it doesn't lie in his mouth to tell whether or not he desires to be President of Ghana.



''It's not for me to say that I will run for President...if it impresses the party that the work that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given me, I have done it well to the extent that they have a belief that I should go a notch higher, it's for them to say, not me'', he stated emphatically.



With regard to the billboards erected in his name, he asserted they are meant to send his greetings to farmers in the communities.



To him, for now, his focus is to support President Akufo-Addo and his government to succeed saying ''there cannot be an Owusu Afriyie government. We are serving the Akufo-Addo government from the bottom of our heart.



"And we are very determined that this Akufo-Addo government will succeed and is succeeding. The people of Ghana, the silent majority, they know that the good works of Akufo-Addo are unprecedented''.



He added; ''So long as the Akufo-Addo government is in existence, we have to use 110 percent of all the resources, the endowment God has given us, to support that government to succeed and the government is succeeding.''