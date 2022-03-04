Agradaa shows up in style to testify against Rev Owusu Bempah

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Controversial self-acclaimed convert, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ on the morning of Thursday, March 3, 2022, stormed the Accra Circuit Court 1, to testify against Reverend Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Nana Agradaa is a victim of an alleged assault and public misconduct perpetrated by the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International.



Owusu Bempah and his accomplices are standing trial for what the Police describe as ‘offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and threat of death” following their arrest on September 13, 2021.



It was after a video of the men went viral in which the suspects on trial were spotted at the residence of Nana Agradaa exchanging words during an altercation that ensued between the two parties.



The Preacher in one of the videos was heard saying, “Nana Agradaa says she will teach me a lesson, so I came here so that she deals with me. When I got there she was home, so I dared her to come down. When I got there she had a gun but my boys ceased it, I told them not to shoot else she would have been dead by now.



“She called the police and I explained myself and the commander intervened, I did not go to fight but she threatened me.”



Nana Agradaa, now a convert, was in court earlier to testify against Owusu Bempah but the case has been adjourned to March 24, following calls for the case docket to be sent to the Attorney General’s office for perusal and advice.