Agradaa’s lawyer arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting police officers

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawyer of the founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa), Theophilus Donkor, has reportedly been arrested and charged for assaulting some police officers.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the lawyer allegedly assaulted the police officers when they were re-arresting his client at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, January 16, 2023.



The report indicated that he used abusive words against the police officers and obstructed them as he was resisting Agradaa's re-arrest.



It added that Theophilus Donkor has been charged with counts of abuse of public officer, contrary to Section 205 (c) of the Criminal Offences Act and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace contrary to Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act.



Agradaa, who is facing multiple criminal charges in various courts, was rearrested on Monday after making an appearance before the Accra Circuit Court 4.



The court adjourned her case to Friday, January 20, 2023, but before Agradaa could leave the court premises, she was picked up by the police in relation to another case.



The cause of her arrest is not clear yet, however, a video shared by Oman Channel shows Agradaa venting out her frustration as she was being whisked away.



“I am going with them (the police) so when you go, tell them that the case with Appiah which is in court was called today, it was adjourned but they are arresting me again because of the case with Appiah,” she is heard issuing parting orders to her family and sympathisers before the police team led her away.







