Agradaa fails to find sureties for bail, police keep her in custody

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Oduro, a.k.a. Mama Pat, is still in police custody despite the court granting her bail on October 17, 2022,



This comes after a court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah suspended an application for the variation of the terms of her GH¢50,000 bail.



The bail condition for Evangelist Mama Pat, who is also widely known as Nana Agradaa, was that she provide three sureties, who are civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.



According to her lawyer, Paul Asibi Abariga, she has not been able to find the three guarantees, the Daily Guide reports.



Asibi Abariga, therefore, pleaded with the judge during trial, through a verbal application, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the court to vary the bail condition for his client.



He argued that his client is having difficulties getting three civil servants with the stated salary threshold to guarantee her bail.



Lawyer Abraiga urged the court to vary the sureties needed to “any ordinary Ghanaian citizen” and assured that his client would not run out of the country to avoid trial.



The state prosecutor, DSP Sylvester Asare, however, objected to the plea by the counsel of the accused, saying that pay slips of the sureties and the documents had already been submitted and were being verified at the Controller and Accountant General’s Office.



DSP Asare added that the process had not been completed because of a bad internet connection.



His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, after listening to both sides, adjourned the case to Friday, November 11, to determine the oral application for the variations of Adwoa Safo’s bail.



Background:



The Ghana Police Service arrested repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” a statement from the police said.



Nana Agradaa’s arrest came on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out money to people who would attend her all-night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things, however, did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service, as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She was eventually reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.



The police then asked anyone who had been affected by the alleged scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to assist with the investigations.



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







IB/BOG