Agotime holds final burial service for late Chief, charged new Chief to do more

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Chiefs, Elders and people of Agotime Traditional Area in the Volta region on Saturday, 20 November 2021 held the last funeral rites for the late Chief His Royal Majesty, Nene Nuer Keteku III with a call on his successor to learn the path of the late Chief.



The late Paramount Chief known in his private life as Senyo Kofi Akuffo reigned over some thirty-seven communities of Agortime which straddle Ghana and the republic of Togo for fifty-one years before his demise on June 4, 2020.



In a tribute read on behalf of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Osie Adza Tekpor VII prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for the people of Agotime.



Osie, however, asked the people to "To unite behind the new leader that their going to choose for the Agotme to continue the work of Nene Nuer Keteku III"



In a tribute read on the behalf of the President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Klo, Djasetser Kpabitey Kwao III revealed that "My relationship with Nene Nuer Keteku III has been very cordial and fruitful, He had been a good distant neighbor, a good friend and above all his commitment to his heritage was unquestionable"



On his part, the newly installed Chief, Konor of Agotime, Nene Nuer Keteku IV praised his predecessor "He was culturally immersed so much such that he became the repository of knowledge on Agotime culture and tradition. Indeed, Nene Nuer Keteku III was a good man, and the elements in him well-blended"



The new Konor who is yet to be outdoored, however, pledged to continue the good work the late Konor left behind.



The funeral was climaxed with cultural performances and people from all walks of the region and the republic of Togo were present.



A delegation from the office of the former President, John Dramani Mahama were also available and made donations of cash to the bereaved family.