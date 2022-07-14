Agormanya quintuplets incubated to gain more weight

Health News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The five babies who were delivered at the ST. Martin’s De Porres Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Eastern Region, are currently under incubation at the hospital.



According to the medical officer in charge, Dr Bansah Miriam Theodora, the delivery of the children was a success after their mother, Madam Helen Tettey, was taken through a cesarean section (c-section) following labour complications.



However, the weight of the girls after the deliveries stood less than a kilogram, hence their incubation to ensure that they gain the minimum weight required.



“We have to gain weight. As of now, their weight is less than 1 kilogram. So we are hoping to help them gain more weight. We are hoping to see them gain at least 1.8 kg before we discharge them,” she told Angel News reporter Simon Kwabena Agyemang.



She added that during the c-section to remove the babies from the womb, it was found out that the babies “had their sacks but shared the same placenta”.



That notwithstanding, Dr Bansah who is also the clinical coordinator of St. Martin’s Hospital said the babies are healthy and do not have any complications or underlying conditions and that all that matters is their weight.



The quintuplet girls are being monitored at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where the nurses in charge would guide caregivers as to how to properly take care of the babies, she noted.