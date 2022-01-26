Agona-Nsaba Omanhene abdicates stool for religious calling

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Nsaba Traditional Council has performed traditional rites to abdicate its Paramount Chief, Osabarima Bishop Boappiah II, known in private life as Mr. Isaac Kwesi Dadzie Bubabeng.



The move followed a formal notice of abdication to the Traditional Council effective Thursday, January 20, citing incessant spiritual calls to quit the throne for God's work.



It would also give him the leverage to properly oversee all the 13 branches of his church, All Nations Pentecostal Church with its headquarters at Agona-Nsaba, where he superintends as the General Overseer.



As customs demands; two rams were slaughtered in addition to one crate of assorted soft drinks, two cartons of alcoholic drinks, three bottles of schnapps, and 3,000.00 Cedis to signify the official abdication of the throne.



Performing the rites, Abusuapanyin Nana Kofi Annor and Nana Adwowa Nkansah Aduam III, Paramount Queen mother moved to the black stool room to perform rituals and customary rites amidst the firing of a musket.



Addressing the gathering after the solemn traditional rites, Nana Aduam who is also the Acting Omanhen, called for unity, mutual understanding, and tenacity of purpose among the traditional council members to aid the effective development of the area.



He refuted claims that the abdication of the stool, would retrogress development, and admonished all to discard the rumours and close their ranks to promote the wellbeing of all citizens.



The former Omanhen's family head, Abusuapanyin Annor assured them of the kingmakers' resolve to install a new Omanhen soon, stating that "nobody begrudged the ex-Omanhen, but it was unfortunate that this situation had hit the family hard".



He explained that the Council led by Nana Barima Kofi Yeboah II, Krontihene, Nana Kofi Agyekum I, Adontenhene, and others earlier rejected the customary rites presented after he had read the abdication letter written by Omanhen on his intention to step down as paramount chief.



He said a delegation of eminent traditional authorities engaged him to impress upon him to rescind his decision, but to no avail.