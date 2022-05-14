Agona East NPP Chairperson to help recapture parliamentary seat

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the newly elected Chairperson of Agona East Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged supporters to join hands and work to recapture the parliamentary seat for NPP in Election 2024.



She said the task ahead could be achieved through unity, peace, and mutual understanding among party supporters in the constituency to ensure total landslide victory.



Speaking to the media at Agona Asafo, during which she outlined her vision and mission for the party towards the 2024 elections, Mrs Asamoah said it was important that all winners and losers, buried their differences and worked together.



She said what motivated her to contest the chairperson position was building confidence, consistency and coherence among the polling executives, electoral area coordinators and council of elders since unity was key.



Mrs Asamoah who was the immediate past Youth Organiser of the constituency, said the most significant thing she would pursue was to recapture the Parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“My ultimate goal is to make the Agona East NPP likable, attractable and acceptable to all including floating voters to enable the party to retain power in the 2024 elections,” she said.