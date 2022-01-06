Agogo chief confers ‘Obrempong’ title on ZoDF CEO

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, has conferred the chieftaincy title 'Obremong' on the Chief Executive Officer of Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai.



The ceremony took place at the weekend at Agogo



It was to appreciate the CEO’s contribution to development within the Agogo Traditional Area.



The title means a man of honour, authority, influence, and power who is respected in a community among others.



Nana Akuoko Sarpong served in the defunct Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) that birthed the main opposition National Democratic Congress as Minister of Health, Minister for the Interior, Minister of Sports, and Minister of Chieftaincy.



The paramount chief congratulated Obrempong Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai for his achievement.



The CEO also expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God for guiding and guarding him in his service to mankind.